Stars' Ben Bishop: Goes duck hunting and bags win
Bishop allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 win over Anaheim on Thursday night.
Big Ben stymied the quackers, other than Ryan Getzlaf who beat him twice. He's now 4-3 with a 2.32 GAA and .923 save percentage. He's a beast if he can stay healthy, but that's a fragile proposition. Still Bishop is fun to watch.
