Stars' Ben Bishop: Grabs win over Winnipeg

Bishop stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the jets.

After losing his last two starts, Bishop took a 3-0 lead into the third period before the Jets managed to solve him. The veteran netminder hasn't been able to put together any kind of streak this season, good or bad -- he hasn't won or lost more than two games in a row since mid-October -- but the overall results have been solid, and Bishop now sports a 16-12-2 record with a 2.37 GAA and .921 save percentage.