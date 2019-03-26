Stars' Ben Bishop: Grounds Jets in Winnipeg
Bishop stopped 21 of 23 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.
The Stars' netminder is now 26-15-2 on the season, with Bishop owning a 7-1-0 record over his last eight appearances. The towering goaltender is one of the league's hottest backstops, and his recent run of good form has helped Dallas create some breathing room in the standings. Up next is a date with the Flames on Wednesday, and while the team has yet to announce a starter, one would think Bishop will get the nod.
