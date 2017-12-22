Stars' Ben Bishop: Guarding cage Saturday

Bishop will be in goal against the Predators on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop bounced back from a four-game losing streak with a shutout performance over the Blackhawks on Thursday. The netminder has struggled versus Nashville for his career, posting a lifetime 1-5-1 record and .876 save percentage.

