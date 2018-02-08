Bishop will guard the goal Thursday against the Blackhawks at the United Center in Chicago, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop posted a bounce-back outing Monday after a couple of duds in his previous two showings, stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced to pick up his 22nd win of the season. He will attempt to build off that performance Thursday against a Blackhawks club that enters the matchup on a three-game losing streak.