Stars' Ben Bishop: Guarding crease against Jets
Bishop will be in goal at home versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop gave up just two goals in each of his previous three outings, but only has one win to show for it due to a lack of offensive support. Considering the Stars are averaging a mere 2.59 goals, sixth lowest in the league, the veteran probably shouldn't be counting on too much help Thursday. In 15 career clashes with the Jets, the netminder posted a 8-4-1 record and .921 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.