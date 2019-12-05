Stars' Ben Bishop: Guarding crease against Jets

Bishop will be in goal at home versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop gave up just two goals in each of his previous three outings, but only has one win to show for it due to a lack of offensive support. Considering the Stars are averaging a mere 2.59 goals, sixth lowest in the league, the veteran probably shouldn't be counting on too much help Thursday. In 15 career clashes with the Jets, the netminder posted a 8-4-1 record and .921 save percentage.