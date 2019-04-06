Stars' Ben Bishop: Guarding net Saturday

Bishop (lower body) will tend the home twine in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop has sat out the last four games due to a lower-body injury but he'll make it back into the blue paint for the season finale. The veteran netminder is having an excellent season with a .933 save percentage and 2.03 GAA through 45 appearances. He draws a favorable matchup against the Wild, who average 2.59 goals per game to rank 27th in the league.