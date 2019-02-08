Stars' Ben Bishop: Headed to IR

The Stars plan to place Bishop (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

According to Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site, Bishop was originally expected to be available for Saturday's matchup with Arizona, so this news comes as a bit of a surprise. The 32-year-old netminder will be eligible to be activated ahead of Tuesday's game against the Panthers, but at this point there's no telling if he'll be ready for that contest. Anton Khudobin will continue to shoulder the load in goal until Bishop is cleared to return.