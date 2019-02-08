Stars' Ben Bishop: Headed to IR
The Stars plan to place Bishop (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
According to Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site, Bishop was originally expected to be available for Saturday's matchup with Arizona, so this news comes as a bit of a surprise. The 32-year-old netminder will be eligible to be activated ahead of Tuesday's game against the Panthers, but at this point there's no telling if he'll be ready for that contest. Anton Khudobin will continue to shoulder the load in goal until Bishop is cleared to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...