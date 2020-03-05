Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Health no longer an issue

Bishop (lower body) has been cleared and is healthy for Thursday's game against the Predators, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop will serve as the backup Thursday, making Saturday his likely target date to retake the cage. He and Anton Khudobin have both seen a fair amount of action this season thanks to success in goal for each of them, so Bishop may not serve as a workhorse down the stretch.

