Stars' Ben Bishop: Healthy and motivated
Bishop (knee) is feeling healthy and appears ready for the start of training camp, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
After being limited to 39 games in 2016-17, Bishop, 31, appeared in 53 contests a season ago before suffering a left knee injury. Two consecutive campaigns cut short by injury have some referring to the 6-foot-7 netminder as "injury prone". When healthy, Bishop has the potential to be a star. He's finished top-10 in games played, wins, and shutouts on three separate occasions in his career, and posted top-10 marks in both save percentage and goals against average twice. All signs point to Bishop being fully healthy heading into training camp so fantasy owners can expect a big year from the larger-than-life goaltender.
