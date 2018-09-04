Bishop (knee) is feeling healthy and appears ready for the start of training camp, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

After being limited to 39 games in 2016-17, Bishop, 31, appeared in 53 contests a season ago before suffering a left knee injury. Two consecutive campaigns cut short by injury have some referring to the 6-foot-7 netminder as "injury prone". When healthy, Bishop has the potential to be a star. He's finished top-10 in games played, wins, and shutouts on three separate occasions in his career, and posted top-10 marks in both save percentage and goals against average twice. All signs point to Bishop being fully healthy heading into training camp so fantasy owners can expect a big year from the larger-than-life goaltender.