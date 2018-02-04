Bishop (face) will tend twine Monday against the Rangers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop was hit in the face by a puck while he was sitting on the bench Tuesday, but the x-rays concluded no fractures so he'll be ready to go again Monday. The veteran backstop has kept the Stars in games lately, posting a .924 save percentage over the last three contests, but the offensive support was lacking -- two games with a goal or less -- so Bishop only got one win in that span. The Rangers will enter Monday's game losing five of their last six games, so Bishop should be set up well to get back into the swing of things.