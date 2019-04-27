Stars' Ben Bishop: Helps Stars tie second-round series
Bishop allowed two goals on 34 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Blues in Game 2 of the second round on Saturday.
Most of the scoring in this one took place in the first period. Bishop stopped 23 of 24 shots in the final two stanzas of this one. The goal he yielded early in the third period made things interesting, but the Stars iced the game with an empty-netter late. Bishop is 5-3 with a 2.05 GAA and .938 save percentage this postseason.
