Bishop -- who was serving as the backup against Arizona on Tuesday -- was hit by a puck on the bench, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Fortunately for fantasy owners, x-rays came back negative and Bishop could be ready to go as early as Monday's tilt with the Rangers. In the meantime, Kari Lehtonen will fill the crease versus the Wild on Saturday.

