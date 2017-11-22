Stars' Ben Bishop: Holds off Habs in 3-1 win

Bishop saved 29 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

Bishop blanked Edmonton through 39 minutes in relief Saturday, so this was an encouraging follow up. Still, he sports a mediocre .908 save percentage and 2.67 GAA for the campaign. Considering Dallas entered Tuesday's game allowing the third fewest high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes at five-on-five in the league, it's a little surprising Bishop's ratios aren't better. It's not out of the question to be selective with his matchups until he shows better game-to-game consistency against tougher opponents.