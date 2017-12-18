Stars' Ben Bishop: Home starter Tuesday

Bishop will tend the goal at home Tuesday against the Capitals.

While Bishop only has a .910 save percentage overall, over his last 10 games he's posted a 2.39 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The Capitals have scored 3.12 goals per game, but they've also only put 28.9 shots on net per contest.

