Stars GM Jim Nill said Monday that Bishop (knee) is two weeks from returning to the lineup, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Bishop has been skating with the taxi squad for the last few days, and the Stars are encouraged enough with his progress to stamp a timetable on his return. it appears April 26 is the hopeful return date for Bishop. The 34-year-old was fantastic last year with a .920 save percentage and a 21-16-4 record, though Anton Khudobin -- who has been solid this year -- was the playoff hero.