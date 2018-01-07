Bishop delivered a 37-save performance Saturday in a 5-1 win over Edmonton.

He was beaten just once on a power play. Big Ben has turned up his game since just before Christmas and is 6-2 with two shutouts in his last eight starts. And he has been the hottest goalie in the NHL over his last five games. Bishop is a fantasy beast in the blue paint right now. Use him well.

