Stars' Ben Bishop: In cage Saturday
Bishop will face the Islanders on his home ice Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop has been stellar in the early going this season on home ice, sporting a 1.85 GAA and a .940 save percentage to earn him a 7-3-1 record through 12 appearances. The Islanders tally just 2.42 goals per game on the road this season, giving Bishop a good opportunity to add to his total.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.