Stars' Ben Bishop: In cage Saturday

Bishop will face the Islanders on his home ice Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop has been stellar in the early going this season on home ice, sporting a 1.85 GAA and a .940 save percentage to earn him a 7-3-1 record through 12 appearances. The Islanders tally just 2.42 goals per game on the road this season, giving Bishop a good opportunity to add to his total.