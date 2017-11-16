Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal against Tampa Bay
Bishop will get the starting nod for Thursday's clash with the Lightning.
Bishop will make his first trip back to Tampa Bay after being traded away last year. In his three seasons as the Lightning starter, the netminder racked up an impressive 112 wins. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, he will be facing the league's most potent offense (3.89 goals per game), which could make his return to Amalie Arena less than enjoyable.
