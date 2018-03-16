Bishop (knee) will get the starting nod against the Senators on Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Bishop will return to action following a five-game stint on the sidelines due to his knee injury. Prior to getting hurt, the netminder was 2-0-1 in his previous five outings, along with a 2.06 GAA and .932 save percentage. With the Stars clinging to the final Wild Card spot, fantasy owners should expect to see the Denver native shoulder the bulk of the load the rest of the way.