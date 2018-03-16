Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Friday
Bishop (knee) will get the starting nod against the Senators on Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Bishop will return to action following a five-game stint on the sidelines due to his knee injury. Prior to getting hurt, the netminder was 2-0-1 in his previous five outings, along with a 2.06 GAA and .932 save percentage. With the Stars clinging to the final Wild Card spot, fantasy owners should expect to see the Denver native shoulder the bulk of the load the rest of the way.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...