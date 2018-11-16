Bishop will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against Boston, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop has struggled in the month of November, compiling a 1-1-1 record while posting an ugly 3.63 GAA and .889 save percentage through three appearances. The American netminder will look to get back on track and snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Bruins team that's only averaging 2.11 goals per game on the road this campaign, 27th in the NHL.