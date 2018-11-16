Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Friday
Bishop will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against Boston, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop has struggled in the month of November, compiling a 1-1-1 record while posting an ugly 3.63 GAA and .889 save percentage through three appearances. The American netminder will look to get back on track and snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Bruins team that's only averaging 2.11 goals per game on the road this campaign, 27th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...