Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Friday

Bishop will defend the cage against the Golden Knights on Friday, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

Bishop will be making his debut for the Stars after signing a six-year deal with the club in the offseason. The netminder split time between Los Angeles and Tampa Bay last year -- appearing in 39 outings and posting a 18-15-5 combined record. The 30-year-old will be the first goaltender to square off with the Vegas expansion team, which does have some offensive firepower at its disposal.