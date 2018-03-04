Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Monday
Bishop will control the crease for Monday's showdown with Ottawa, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop has been very hit-or-miss in his last several starts. In his last start, the 31-year-old got the victory over the Blues while saving 35-of-37 shots. Bishop also stopped all 38 shots in a shutout victory over Calgary on Feb. 27. However in three of his last seven starts, he's allowed four or more goals. He's still worth starting, especially because the Senators aren't a terrible matchup.
