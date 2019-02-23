Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Saturday
Bishop will start between the pipes when the Stars host the Hurricanes on Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
While Bishop was activated ahead of Thursday's clash with the Blues, he served as the backup netminder for that contest He'll retake the cage Saturday for the first time since Feb. 4 against the Coyotes, looking to add to his already strong resume at home this season. Through 20 appearances, Bishop sports a 13-5-2 record with a 2.17 GAA and a .929 save percentage.
