Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Saturday

Bishop will tend the home twine Saturday against the Blues, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop let in just one goal on 27 shots Tuesday against the Blues, so he enters Saturday's contest looking for his first winning streak in over a month. The Blues have really struggled to get it going on the road this season, notching just 2.31 goals per game, so he should have a good shot at making that a reality.

