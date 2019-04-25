Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Thursday

Bishop will get the starting nod for Thursday's Game 1 clash with the Blues on the road, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bishop recorded a phenomenal 1.90 GAA and .945 save percentage in the first round versus the Predators and will look to carry that momentum into the second-round matchup with St. Louis. Injuries limited the netminder to just 46 appearances in the regular season and saw him miss the 30-win mark by just three victories.