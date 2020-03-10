Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Tuesday
Bishop will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop gave up just one goal on 23 shots faced in his last outing, his first since suffering a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old netminder should reach the 50-game mark and could challenge for the 30-win threshold for the first time since leaving Tampa Bay.
