Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Wednesday
Bishop will get the starting nod at home versus the Sabres on Wednesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop posted a 2-3-0 record with a .909 save percentage in his five games leading into the All-Star break. The Denver native is undefeated in regulation against Buffalo, as he is 10-0-1 with a 1.61 GAA in 11 career matchups. The netminder figures to carry the load the rest of the way as the Stars try to hold onto a Wild Card spot.
