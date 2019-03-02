Stars' Ben Bishop: In net Saturday
Bishop will guard the goal Saturday against the Blues in St. Louis, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop has shared starts with Anton Khudobin since returning, but he's proving to be healthy with a pair of strong efforts -- 72 saves on 76 shots -- so he should move back into a workhorse role in short order. He'll face a Blues club that has cooled off a bit since its 11-game winning streak, going just 2-3 over the last five.
