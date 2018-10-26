Stars' Ben Bishop: In net Thursday
Bishop will start Thursday's contest against the Ducks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
This will be Bishop's second road start of the season. The Ducks enter Thursday night's contest 24th in goals per game (2.40) and have lost three straight.
