Stars' Ben Bishop: Injury clouds status
Bishop has not practiced the last two days after tweaking something Monday against the Coyotes, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
If Bishop missing practice doesn't set off alarm bells, the Stars recalling Landon Bow from AHL Texas should. The veteran netminder could be headed for a night off Thursday, with Anton Khudobin already confirmed as the starting netminder to kick off Dallas' five-game road trip. If that's the case, Bishop's next opportunity to return would arrive Saturday against the Coyotes.
