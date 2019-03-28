Stars' Ben Bishop: Labeled day-to-day

Bishop (lower body) has been given a day-to-day designation, but he won't be available for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Fortunately, it appears Bishop has avoided a major injury in this instance, but Anton Khudobin appears slated to start the contest, while a netminder from the minors (likely Landon Bow) will be promoted to back up. More clarity on Bishop's status should surface ahead of Saturday's contest against the Canucks.

