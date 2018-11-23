Stars' Ben Bishop: Lands on IR
Bishop (lower body) has surfaced on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Bishop will miss at least the next two games while he's on injured reserve, consequently rendering Anton Khudobin the interim No. 1 goalie for the Stars.
