Bishop allowed four goals on 20 shots in just over a period of play during a 6-0 loss to the Canucks on Sunday.

This one was one of the surprising duds of the day. Bishop had been playing very well prior to Sunday, and the Canucks came in as one of the weakest offensive teams in the league. The Stars were also riding a five-game winning streak, but it was the Canucks with all the energy early Sunday. This performance ended Bishop's six-game run of fine play, where he had posted a .941 save percentage.