Stars' Ben Bishop: Leaves after collission
Bishop was hit behind the net and left Tuesday's game versus the Flames, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Anton Khudobin entered the crease while Bishop is evaluated. If Bishop doesn't return to this contest, expect an update on his condition during the postgame presser.
