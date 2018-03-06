Stars' Ben Bishop: Leaves Monday with injury
Bishop didn't come out of the tunnel for the second period of Monday's game against Ottawa, and is dealing with a lower-body injury.
Unfortunately for Bishop, the injury appeared to be sustained from a collision with his own teammate Dan Hamuis, who lost his balance in a net-front battle with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and fell onto Bishop's left side which sent the goaltender tumbling to the ice. After the incident, Bishop met with the trainers and decided to play on, but must have been dealing with to much discomfort and is questionable to return. If the injury continues to nag the 31-year-old, Kari Lehtonen figures to receive Tuesday's start against Nashville.
