Stars' Ben Bishop: Limits Flames to one goal
Bishop stopped 24 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Bishop is rounding into form, with three straight wins and three total goals allowed during that span. The 32-year-old is up to a 6-5-1 record with a 2.12 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Those are the kinds of ratios we've come to associate with Bishop in recent years. He'll likely get a breather as Anton Khudobin is probable to start Thursday in Vancouver, but look for Bishop in goal Saturday in Edmonton.
