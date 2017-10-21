Stars' Ben Bishop: Listed as Saturday's starter

Bishop will look to stymie the Hurricanes as Saturday's home starter.

The hulking backstop is currently tied with Braden Holtby of Washington and Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy with a .929 save percentage which ranks 11th in the league. Not enough can be said about how much Bishop's improved a Dallas defense that finished second to last in goals allowed (3.17) last season. Continue starting him with confidence.

