Stars' Ben Bishop: Locks down sixth straight win
Bishop stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over Vegas.
Bishop's slow start to the season, with just one win in his first six starts, feels like ages ago. He's in the midst of a six-game winning streak and owns a robust .940 save percentage during the month of November. It's possible he gets a breather Tuesday at Chicago.
