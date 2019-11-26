Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Locks down sixth straight win

Bishop stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

Bishop's slow start to the season, with just one win in his first six starts, feels like ages ago. He's in the midst of a six-game winning streak and owns a robust .940 save percentage during the month of November. It's possible he gets a breather Tuesday at Chicago.

