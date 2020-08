Bishop (undisclosed) completed a full practice Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop almost certainly won't be available for Sunday's round-robin finale against the Blues, but he's clearly trending in the right direction, and appears to be on track to be ready for Game 1 of Dallas' first-round series. The Stars just gave up four goals to the Avalanche in a blowout loss Wednesday, so they could certainly use Bishop back between the pipes.