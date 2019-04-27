Stars' Ben Bishop: Looking to bounce back in Game 2
Bishop will guard the cage in Saturday's Game 2 against the Blues in St. Louis, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop wasn't great in Game 1, surrendering three goals on 20 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. The American netminder will look to shake off that uncharacteristically poor performance and help his team return to Dallas for Game 3 with the series tied at one game apiece by picking up his fifth win of this postseason Saturday.
