Stars' Ben Bishop: Looks to bounce back Tuesday
Bishop will defend the home net in Tuesday's matchup against the Canucks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Bishop was yanked in the second period of Saturday game against the Oilers after allowing three goals on 15 shots, and the team battled back with Anton Khudobin in the crease to mark its third straight win. However, coach Jim Montgomery will go back to Bishop in hopes of bounce-back effort, as the veteran netminder has been solid overall this year with a .925 save percentage and 2.29 GAA. The Canucks haven't been great in opposing barns, as they've generated 2.45 goals per road game -- 22nd in the league -- en route to a 5-5-1 record.
