Stars' Ben Bishop: Looks to extend streak

Bishop will start Thursday's road contest against the Wild, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop has been one the best goalies in the league as of late, and is currently on a three-game shutout streak. The 33-year-old will have a chance to extend the streak against a Minnesota offense that ranks 25th in goals per game (2.71). Bishop is bordering on must-start territory in all formats while on his impressive streak.