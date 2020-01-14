Stars' Ben Bishop: Looks to stay hot versus Avs
Bishop will get the road start Tuesday against the Avalanche, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop has made two starts since the calendar flipped to 2020, winning both contests and posting a .967 save percentage. His game has taken a hit on the road this year, however, as he's posted a 1.91 GAA at home versus 2.93 on the road. The Avalanche are in a bit of a slump, though, as they've lost three straight contests.
