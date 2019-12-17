Stars' Ben Bishop: Loses close one to Oilers

Bishop stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to Edmonton on Monday.

Bishop fared far better versus the Oilers this time around compared to the last time he faced them. Bishop was pulled after giving up three goals on 15 shots when the two teams previously squared off. Despite his improved performance, Bishop still wound up finishing on the wrong side of Monday's decision and suffered his first regulation defeat in six starts. A tough matchup awaits Bishop and the Stars next when they travel to Tampa Bay on Thursday to take on Bishop's former club.