Stars' Ben Bishop: Loses goaltending duel
Bishop stopped 37 of 39 shots, but it wasn't enough in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
Bishop allowed a tough goal to Colton Parayko in the first period, and the teams exchanged goals in the third period as well. Bishop took his first loss since Oct. 26, going 6-0-0 with two early exits in the eight games between losses. The 33-year-old slipped to 9-6-1 with a 2.22 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 18 appearances. He's allowed more than three goals just once this season, but he also doesn't have a shutout yet. His consistently strong play will make Bishop an attractive DFS option if he starts versus the Wild on Sunday.
