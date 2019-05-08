Stars' Ben Bishop: Loses heartbreaker in second OT
Bishop stopped 52 of 54 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 double-overtime loss to the Blues in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals.
He was by far the busier netminder on the night -- Jordan Binnington only had to make 29 saves to get the win -- and he had little chance on the winning goal, as Robert Thomas' shot from the circle hit the post and caromed off Bishop's back before falling into the crease behind him, where Pat Maroon knocked it home before he could turn around. Bishop finishes the playoffs with a 2.22 GAA and .933 save percentage through 13 games, numbers comparable to his impressive return to form in the regular season.
