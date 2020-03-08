Stars' Ben Bishop: Loses heartbreaker to Preds

Bishop made 22 saves in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Predators.

The veteran netminder came up with some big stops and didn't appear hampered by the minor lower-body injury that kept him out earlier in the week. Unfortunately, the Stars were unable to solve Juuse Saros for the second straight game, giving Bishop no margin for error. One the season, he now sports a solid 2.46 GAA and .921 save percentage.