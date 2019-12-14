Stars' Ben Bishop: Loses in overtime

Bishop allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.

He yielded two goals in the second period, but Bishop was having a pretty strong game going into overtime. Unfortunately, the 3-on-3 goal dropped his save percentage almost 30 points for the game and handed him the overtime defeat. However, Bishop still has very strong numbers with a 12-6-3 record, 2.07 GAA and .933 save percentage in 23 games this season.