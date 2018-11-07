Stars' Ben Bishop: Loses road start
Bishop stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Columbus.
Bishop made a decent amount of quality saves Tuesday, but in the end, the Stars were unable to provide the run support he needed to take home a win. Bishop's record fell to 6-5-0 as a result of the loss, his first in his last three starts. Expect the 31-year-old to start Thursday's game against the Sharks, a team Bishop has yet to face in 2018-19.
